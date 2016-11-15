Movement of goods not on right track  

PANAJI: Movement of goods by trucks into Goa has slowed down as a consequence of reduced retail sales of goods, vegetables, fruits and provisions. Only one truckload of rice came to the city market on Tuesday while vegetables were brought in mini-trucks unlike in the past.

Ajay Amit of the Gadge Patil Transport Limited said the truck movement has slowed down in the light of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

People involved in transportation of goods are reluctant to speak up on the demonetisation. When this reporter visited their offices in the city they were sitting quiet and did not speak out against the demonetisation, which has affected their business.

Trips by mini-trucks carrying vegetables from neighbouring states have significantly come down as vendors selling the produce have complained of declining sales after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

Moreover, the new 2000 note is not accepted by the vendors.

Overall business activities have been affected as most of the transactions used to take place in cash; growers from the neighbouring states always insisted that they be paid in cash.

However, the demonetisation has produced positive results for transporters. A transporter said that in the past they used to get apprehensive in carrying the cash anywhere due to fear of robbery, snatching and cheating.

After the demonetisation of the high-value notes the transports have changed payment modes: they have resorted to payment through cheques.

No doubt there has been considerable decline in business activities but now there is no worry about looting and cheating of money by drivers or cleaners, the transporter said.

The transporters said previously truck drivers used to demand that they be paid in cash. But after the demonetisation move, payment is made through cheques.

Bhagat traders and Pai Traders, who have been into wholesale business in the city market, said that movement of goods has slowed down.

“But what is happening is good for the nation,” they said.