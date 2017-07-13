Move on casino vessels ruffles many feathers

PANAJI: The statement of Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai that offshore casinos in the Mandovi should be brought on land has ruffled the feathers of the casino industry.

A source in Delta Corp that runs three offshore casinos said that it is too early to respond to the minister’s statement.

He added that if the minister’s statement comes true then operators stand to lose a lot of money spent on converting vessels into luxurious gaming venues.

“The industry will be worried over the substantial investment made in the vessels. We would not want to lose that investment,” he said.

Another official from a recently refurbished offshore casino pointed out that considerable expenditure was incurred by them on renovation, and they would want to recover the cost before being willing to move. However he added, “It would be a good thing if offshore casinos are allowed to go onshore because it is very expensive to run a casino on boat. We have to incur a lot of additional expenses in being offshore. From operating efficiency point of view it would be good for the industry,” he said.

Land casino operators in the state said that they are equally concerned about the minister’s off-the-cuff remark.

“If offshore casinos are permitted on land what happens to existing land casinos,” asked John Snowball, an industry expert.

Asking whether the government will allow land casinos to convert their licences to full-fledged casinos, Snowball said land casinos may find it difficult to compete with the offshore rivals if they have to operate in less favourable conditions.

The government needs to be clear what it intends to do with the existing shore casino first before making changes in the rules, he said.

A new casino vessel MV Lucky Seven promoted by Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd has been permitted to operate.

The Delhi-based company petitioned the High Court and got permission as it said that it spent US $ 6.5 million for permits.

Sardesai said that he is not in favour of more offshore casinos as they are polluting the river. He said that floating casinos should not be closed down because of the “overall effect” but added that they must be moving on land by making suitable amendments to the Goa Public Gambling Act.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, players in the casino industry said the government needs to clarify on regulation before thinking of shifting casino vessels. The regulations must state how many casinos can operate in the state, the location, etc.

With the entry of MV Lucky Seven, there are six offshore casinos on the Mandovi.

The onshore casino industry comprises of about 10-11 players mostly in five-star hotels.