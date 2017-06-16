Moulding students into better human beings

“Students should work hard in order to achieve something in life,” said director of higher education, Bhaskar Nayak while speaking at the annual award distribution ceremony of Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim.

Nayak who was the chief guest for the function, further called upon students to become better human beings and advised students to trust their teachers and rely on them whenever they face problems.

On the occasion, awards were presented to ten of the best all-rounders. ‘Best Outgoing Student’ award was won by Hema Sawant of third year of bachelor in arts (TY BA). Also, various awards were presented to those who topped the college and university examinations and performed well as NCC cadet, best council member, best sportsman, best sportswoman, etc.