MoU on rivers will ensure that all powers remain with Goa: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the state assembly cannot overturn the act of the Parliament on ‘nationalisation’ of six Goan rivers, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said the state government through a memorandum of understanding will get all the powers and funds to carry out works, including river dredging and setting up of jetties, for navigation and shipping.

He said that signing of MoU between the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the Mormugao Port Trust and the Captain of Ports will ensure that all powers remain with the state.

“We can’t overturn the act of Parliament, or even can’t say no to it. The act of Parliament has given the authority of six Goan rivers to the IWAI and we the Goa government through the MoU will get all the powers and funds to carry out the work on dredging, building jetties and other required work for navigation and shipping,” Parrikar said on the floor of the House replying to a private member’s resolution moved by Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, which asked the government not to sign any MoU with central authorities so as to protect the Goan rivers.

“I had spoken to the central government on this act (National Waterways Act) to authorise the Goa government to carry out dredging and other works related to this act… and this is permitted only when we sign a MoU under the provision of Section 14/4/D of the act, which will empower the state government to carry out every work which the IWAI are supposed to do,” he added.

He said the functions and the powers of the National Waterways Act, 2016, will be to carry out a survey and investigations for the development and maintenance and better utilisation of national waterways and the land for shipping and navigation, and prepare the scheme in this regard.

He informed that the government has accepted the demand of Goa Forward Party to include the Captain of Ports as a party for signing the MoU, saying that it will be the Captain of Ports on behalf of the state government who will sign the MoU with the IWAI and the MPT.

“The MPT will act as a nodal agency of the IWAI and will talk to the Goa government, and unless the state government approves a particular plan for de-silting nothing will happen… There is no relation with fishing activity or any boat movement in the river. It is restricted to navigational channel and under the MoU we are getting the rights to open up the navigational channel… Why we should not sign the MoU?,” he questioned.

Parrikar said the IWAI has agreed that the Captain of Ports will identify a project and the IWAI will give funds for it. If the IWAI takes up any project then it will be finalised only after consulting the Captain of Ports.

He observed that the ‘nationalisation of rivers’ is the wrong terminology used by Opposition MLAs as the main objective of this act is to open up navigational channels to improve waterways.

“The government of India has declared 106 waterways in the country as national waterways, and vide National Waterways Act 2016 and Gazette notification number 17 dated April 12, 2016 the rivers are declared as national waterways, but are not nationalised… and the only target is for shipping and navigation,” he said.

“The provision of this act shall be in addition to the provisions of the Indian Ports (Act), and nothing in this Act shall affect the operation of the Inland Vessel Act 1917,” he promised.

Parrikar clarified that there will be no restriction on the powers and authorities of the Captain of Ports, and also under this act there are no restrictions on fishing rights.

He claimed that the declaration of national waterways doesn’t restrict the right of the state government in any way and will not infringe upon the right on mineral and water.

Quoting well-known Indian architect Charles Correa, who once said that Goan rivers should be utilised for navigation, Parrikar said that waterways transport will reduce stress on roads.

“I have directed the National Institute of Oceanography to carry out environmental assessment impact… we will carry out dredging in rivers without damaging ecology,” he assured.

At present the state is trying to negotiate with the INWAI on two clauses of the act and once the MoU draft is ready there will be a presentation for the MLAs.

“Only after taking all the MLAs and stakeholders into confidence the Goa government will go ahead with signing the MoU with the IWAI,” the Chief Minister said.

The private member’s resolution was withdrawn through voting by 21-10, where GFP MLAs supported the government.