Motorists put up with fish-water nuisance on NH17 at Poinguinnim

CANACONA: A five-kilometre stretch along the NH17 at Gymnem, near Poinguinnim, and Madditolop, near Loliem, has become dangerous for motorists due to water that is released from the trucks transporting fish. The water not only makes the road slippery, but has made the whole stretch stinky. The two-wheeler riders especially face grave danger while riding on this stretch due to wet and slippery condition of the road.

Residents said that the culprits are the truck drivers who transport fish. They said these drivers halt at secluded spots and discharge the fish water. These trucks ply along the route from Karnataka and Kerala via Polem check-post in Canacona. With this, the road in question has become stinky as foul fish smell emanates from the spot.

The locals said that whenever they pass along the stretch they have to cover their noses owing to the strong smell that emanates from the fish water and that it has also affected the quality of air.

The issue was discussed threadbare two years ago before the deputy collector of Canacona then during a meeting of officials as part of disaster management. The official then had also promised to look into the problem seriously even to the extent of cancellation of licences of drivers doing such a thing. The official had also asked the locals to help the law enforcing agencies so that the nuisance could be tackled.

Similarly, along Margao route also, at Paddi, Barcem, certain spots have been turned into fish water release sites, as per people who travel on this road regularly.

Residents of Poinguinnim and Loliem have appealed to the concerned authorities to take cognisance of the menace and initiate steps to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

“The stink along the stretch where the fish water is released is unbearable. In the morning itself, while going for work, we have to breathe such unhealthy air. It is horrible. The authorities should conduct raids and take the errant drivers to task. Only then the problem will be solved,” said a local, who commutes along the stretch on daily basis.

A motorist said that “since authorities are lax on acting against illegal activities, the truck drivers are releasing fish water along the road and creating nuisance, clearly showing lack of fear of law.”

Some students told this daily that unless and until corrective measures are taken, the errant drivers will not stop from indulging in illegal activities. They said the RTO should regularly conduct surprise raids to curb the nuisance created by the fish truck drivers.