Motorists inconvenienced due to incomplete road works at Cortalim

VASCO: The dumping of construction material and the parking of loaded trucks on the NH17A Cortalim- Vasco stretch poses a risk to the lives of motorists.

It was observed that construction material like sand, gravel (khadi), plastic water tanks besides other construction material are dumped haphazardly covering half the portion of NH17A Cortalim- Vasco stretch at Chicalim, Zorint, Sancoale and other places in order to construct a retaining wall as part of the road widening works.

The public works department has taken up the widening work of the road wherein it has also been noticed that the heavy vehicles like trucks and water tankers and even concrete mixer are parked along the road which narrows the stretch at some certain points. The dumping of construction material and parking of heavy vehicles brings the vehicular traffic to a standstill and even leading to accidents.

Speaking to some of the vehicular riders, especially tourists taxi operators they said that “It is good to note that the state government has taken up the widening work of the NH17A Cortalim- Vasco stretch which is connected to the port town and even to Dabolim airport”.

“The taxi operators are happy that the road leading to Mormugao Port and Dabolim airport will be widened so that there would be no traffic congestion in the near future”, stated Anand Narvekar.

“The PWD authorities who had taken up the widening work of the NH17A Cortalim-Vasco stretch should note that the dumping of construction material pose a risk to the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders in the monsoon as half the portion of the road is occupied by construction material, leaving half of the road for vehicles which are coming from both the directions”, added Narvekar.

“The PWD authorities should try to streamline the traffic by dumping the construction material elsewhere without blocking the NH17A”, added Narvekar. He however urged the PWD Minister and the concerned heads of departments to direct the contractor to remove the construction material so that the traffic can move smoothly without any disturbance.