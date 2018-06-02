Motorcycle rally marks 4 yrs of Modi-led govt at Centre

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The BJP yuva morcha on Friday took out a motorcycle rally through Margao, Fatorda and Navelim constituencies to commemorate completion of four years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The rally kicked off at 5 p.m from the Lohia Maidan spot. “The rally was meant to make people aware of development mantra the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government brought at the Centre and extending across the states. PM Modi completed four years without any tag of corruption. This rally will also held to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha election,’’ stated general secretary of state BJP Damodar Naik.

Former Fatorda MLA Naik further said that “awareness on various schemes will also be done through mahila mandals. They will visit door-to-door explaining to people how Modi government implemented schemes for the benefit of the

people.”

Interestingly, the rally participants were seen riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets. BJP senior leaders were also seen riding two-wheelers without helmets, thereby violating the traffic

rules.