Motorcycle-borne culprits ransack Bogmalo house

VASCO: A house belonging to Ratna Balakrishnan (69) located at Bogmalo was ransacked by three unknown culprits during the wee hours of Thursday.

The culprits took away a wrist watch, artificial jewellery and a bag, all worth Rs 16,000.

The Vasco police said that Ratna, who is residing in the house all alone, and who is in the habit of locking herself in bedroom before retiring for the night, was luckily not attacked by the culprits. At around 3.45 a.m., she heard some noise outside but dismissed it as that of the people passing by, but raised an alarm when there was an attempt to steal Hyundai Santro car, bearing registration no-GA-06-A-3618, that was parked in the vicinity of the house.

The thieves seemed to be novices at car driving and went on accelerating the car, which led to noise, and they struggled to reverse it, the police said adding the culprits later abandoned the vehicle at the spot.

The thieves had managed to get the car keys from the house, the police said.

As the house was under the surveillance of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras, the culprits who came on Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle as per an eyewitness damaged the cameras and pulled off its cables, the police said adding the culprits damaged window panes.

The police have conducted panchanama.

Sources said that the police could go through the video footage captured by the CCTV cameras to nab the culprits.

As the hard disk of the CCTV surveillance system has been damaged, it can be referred to the Hyderabad lab to get it repaired, the sources said.

The police have registered offences under Sections 380 and 457 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police sub-inspector Shivram Gawas is investigating the case.