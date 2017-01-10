Motorcade rally held in Taleigao to sensitise voters on ethical voting

TALEIGAO: Booth-level officers and other staff of joint mamlatdar held a motorcade rally in Taleigao constituency on Tuesday to create awareness on ethical voting and also to maximise voter participation, revealed joint mamlatdar Isha Sawant.

The rally, organised by the office of returning officers and assistant returning officers headed by the joint mamlatdar, went around the Taleigao constituency from the community hall to Auxillium School then to Dona Paula and moved through the Taleigao Bazaar in Sao Paulo and returned back from Bhatulem to Panaji.

Madhav Borkar, an eminent personality from Taleigao who has been declared by the Election Commission as the state election icon flagged off the rally at the Taleigao panchayat office.

Sawant informed that electronic voting machines fitted with voters verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be kept in 41 places, wherein every voter would be able to confirm to whom he/she has voted.

“VVPAT is highly calibrated machine. Once a person casts his or her vote, the name of the candidate whom he or she has cast vote would be known, so that there is no doubt in his or her mind on voting. Nobody will be able to see the paper so that the secrecy over the voting is maintained,” she informed.

She said that this is to maintain transparency in the process of the election to the general assembly, and added that she has urged the Taleigao voters to visit the mamlatdar’s office any time to know the working of VVPAT.