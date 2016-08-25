Most sarpanchas in Goa hold on to post for 16 months only

SHOAIB SHAIKH | NT Staff Reporter

PANAJI: In the game of the chair as sarpanch and deputy sarpanch in rural Goa, village panchayats witness election to either of the posts or both in every 16 months. During the current term, at least 440 times re-elections were conducted in the 189 panchayats in the state for the post of either the sarpanch or deputy sarpanch or both.

Panchayats director Gurudas Pilarnekar said the position of sarpanchas and deputy sarpanchas depends on the support of majority of members.

“According to the Panchayati Raj Act, a sarpanch or a deputy sarpanch will remain in office till the time they enjoy the majority support from the panchas,” he said.

However, the stability of office is dependent on not just party affiliations, but also on caste, religion, financial stability of the panchayat as well as blessings of local MLAs.

Data from the panchayats directorate reveals that during the current term since 2012, the office received more than 440 letters till the end of July this year from block development officers pertaining to elections of the sarpanch and the deputy sarpanch or either of the two.

After the declaration of panchayat polls in 2012, the new sarpanchas and their deputies were elected on May 28, 2012.

While, most of the sarpanchas and their deputies were elected unopposed, the game of the chair witnessed toppling of leadership within months of being elected to the position.

Sources said that one of the most important factors for the stability of office of elected representative is the blessings of the local MLA. Apart from this, caste, religion and revenue collections are other factors influencing the term of office of the heads of the panchayats.

However, another factor is party affiliations, which is showcased even during the elections.

“In one such incident in Ponda taluka, in 2012 a person from the upper caste was elected as sarpanch after the local MLA mediated that the person would resign half term. However, the sarpanch did not resign as per the understanding, and a no-confidence motion was the last resort,” a source said.

The first no-confidence motion was moved just three weeks after the declaration of results on June 19, 2012. A no-confidence motion was moved against the sarpanch of Se-Old Goa panchayat in Tiswadi taluka and the sarpanch was forced to vacate the post after losing the motion.

A week later the deputy sarpanch of St Cruz panchayat was ousted from the post on June 28 and the next week deputy sarpanch of Mandrem panchayat also lost the no-confidence motion on July 2, 2012.

Knowing the circumstances and the game for the chair, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had recently stated that if a sarpanch represents the post for a complete term of five years then he deserves a felicitation.