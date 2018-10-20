‘Most of the milk coming into Goa is adulterated’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Admitting that “most of the milk coming to Goa from across the border is adulterated”, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Mauvin Godinho on Friday said that although the government is doing all that is possible to stop this defilement, increasing the milk production in Goa would be the best way to control this menace.

Speaking to reporters in the backdrop of a city function, Godinho said that during the last three to four months, the amount of milk produced locally has increased by 10,000 litres, from 1.65 lakh litres to 1.75 lakh litres, even though the milk requirement of the state remains 3.60 lakh litres.

“My endeavour is that at the end of the five-year term of this government, whatever 2 lakh litres shortage of milk we try to procure from across the border, which I consider not so safe, should be produced here,” he maintained, noting that Goa should be self-sufficient in milk and milk products, as also the state should be a hub for their export, especially as the proposed Mopa airport is being projected as the cargo hub.

“Although the government is in possession of the mechanism to test the quality of milk, and has already tightened screws on water adulteration in milk, more needs to be done in this respect,” Godinho added, observing that the mindset of people to stay away from making a career in the dairy industry is slowly changing. “The government is already giving up to 90 per cent subsidy in the dairy sector, and fortunately professionals like doctors, engineers and industrialists are now entering the dairy industry,” he added, pointing out that the government will soon publicly felicitate such people.

Speaking further, the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services said that the government will start advertising for jobs in its various departments within a month.

“Furthermore, good projects have been cleared by the Investment Promotion Board, even at its recent meeting, and there will be large number of units expanding as well as set up here,” Godinho mentioned, pointing out that all this would generate employment, in addition to more than 3,000 government posts themselves, which have become vacant due to retirement of those holding them.

“We are in the process of filling up these vacancies,” he said, adding that since there was no recruitment in government departments since 2017, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had made a collegiate system, wherein the recruitment process was shortened. “Now, the entire government recruitment system has been fast-tracked and in a month’s time from now, the recruitment process will start,” it was informed.