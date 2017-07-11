Most cases against public servants disposed off without detailed inquiry

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

PANAJI: The Goa Lokayukta has disposed off most cases against public servants at preliminary level itself as there were no reasonable grounds to proceed ahead with detailed investigation.

The office received a total of 59 complaints from September 2013 till June 30 last month. Seventeen cases were closed after preliminary inquiry as they were not substantiated by facts and nine cases disposed off after a detailed investigation. Over 20 cases were received in the very first year.

There are about 33 cases pending before the institution of which 19 are under preliminary inquiry and 14 are under detailed investigation.

Most of the complaints were pertaining to maladministration followed by allegations of favoritism for not conducting proper inquiry and misuse of power of position as well as grievances against illegal and fraudulent appointments. There were also complaints for violation of rules of tender and manipulation of tender documents.

An official said the cases closed at the preliminary level include those found “incomplete” or those that were not submitted with requisite details even after intimation was sent, or when the subject-matters of the complaints were found to be outside its jurisdiction.

Retired High Court Justice PK Misra, who is Goa Lokayukta, has handed over the first annual report to the Governor Mridula Sinha. After the Governor signs the report, it is sent to the state government, which places it before the cabinet and tables it in assembly.

An official said that lack of awareness about the functioning of the Lokayukta has led to under-utilisation of the institution in the state. However, he hoped that awareness will grow.

Under Section 12, the Lokayukta is empowered to hold preliminary inquiry into a complaint based on allegation or grievance to ascertain whether there exists reasonable ground for conducting investigation.

The disposed off cases include a case in 2013 about alleged irregularities committed by Goa Medical College functionary in the process of recruitment for the post of sweepers in GMC. The case was closed in October last year despite technical irregularities.

Another case pertains to irregularities allegedly committed in the admissions for post-graduate courses in GMC and Dental College. The Lokayukta dismissed the case by holding preliminary enquiry. A complaint was filed by Sudip Tamankar against the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar raising serious allegation of misuse of power for the benefit of some kith and kin of high public functionaries for admissions.

The Lokayukta had to close the proceeding after it observed that departmental action was already taken by the Crime Branch in connection with a complaint against P T Parkar, executive engineer PWD-XXV (Roads) for malpractices in issuing tenders for crores of rupees without publishing tender notice in a newspaper thereby violating CPWD manual causing heavy loss to the state exchequer.

The institution also closed the case pertaining to allegations made by advocate Aires Rodrigues against illegal appointment of Diksha Pednekar as peon in the office of the deputy chairman of the Goa State Planning Board.

The Lokayukta also disposed off a case in May this year in view of failure on the part of complainant Sachin Kandolkar to provide substantial evidence against alleged irregularities committed in the matter of recruitment of bus conductor in the directorate of technical education.

The institution of Lokayukta was established in May 2012 to investigate complaints, allegations and grievances against public functionaries including ministers, MLAs and other elected authorities. The institution started functioning on April 3, 2013 and was headed by the first Lokayukta justice B Sudershan Reddy who resigned on October within six months.

A case against police inspector Edwin Colaco was also disposed off on June 2013. It pertained to falsely implicating the complainant Joao Pereira and his father in criminal offence by registering false FIR, recording false statements and producing it before the court.

After two-and-half years of his resignation in April 2016, the post was assigned to retired chief justice of Patna High Court PK Misra, as the second Lokayukta for the state, who was due to retire this year. However, the state government recently, amended the Goa Lokayukta Act, relaxing the age limit to 73 years, and Misra will continue for another three years.