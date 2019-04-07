Mormugao United outplay Bogmalo in high scorer

GFA MEDIA

Chicalim

Campaigners Mormugao United scripted a thrilling win 5-3 over United Youth Club of Bogmalo in the Round One match of the GFA Second Division Football League, played at the Panchayat ground Chicalim.

Bassuraj Harijan scored four goals including a hat trick while Sachin Naik was the other scorer for Mormugao. Randoll Dias scored 2 goals while Elton Figuereido scored the third for Bogmalo.

The match attracted a record crowd and they were in for a goal scoring feast in the second half.

The teams were level 1-1 at half time with both the goals coming from penalty kicks first by Mormugao and then Bogmalo equalizing also through a penalty.