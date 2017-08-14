Mormugao Dy Collector urges people to boycott China-made products

VASCO: Deputy Collector and Sub-divisional Magistrate, Mormugao, Mahadev Araundekar, on Tuesday, urged the people to boycott the China-made products, as the profit generated from their sale is used for financing terrorist activities against India.

Araundekar was addressing a large gathering of people after unfurling the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day celebration, organised by the office of the Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mormugao, at Tilak Maidan, Vasco.

The function was attended by Mormugao mamlatdar Satish Prabhu; joint mamlatdars Vimod Dalal and Rosario Carvalho; deputy superintendent of police, Vasco, Lawrence D’Souza; Vasco PI Nolasco Raposo, Mormugao excise inspector Mukund Gauns; Vasco fire station officer in-charge Francisco Mendes; station fire officer Dilip Bicholkar and other officials of various government offices in Vasco.

Araundekar said that China has a hidden agenda, and is backing Pakistan in its nefarious activity of sponsoring terrorism.

“I, therefore, request all Indians not to purchase China-made products, which indirectly boosts terrorism activities in India,” he said, adding China is manufacturing crackers, lamps and other various products, which are mostly used by the Indians during festivities like Diwali, Ganesh, Christmas and others.

The profit- generated by selling these products are utilised for funding terror activities by China, and therefore Indians should boycott China- made products in the interest of the nation, he added.

He recalled the sacrifices made by many in the freedom struggle against the British rule.

The martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence should be remembered, he stressed.

Referring to the Constitution, he said that the Constitution has given some fundamental rights and duties to the citizens of India.

The Constitution also has given to the citizens the right to elect candidates of their choice for representing them in state assembly as well as in the Parliament, he added.

He said that India has made progress in various fields like information technology, sports, science, research, space and others.

Speaking further, he expressed confidence of India becoming a super power, with the developments taking place in every field.

On the occasion, prizes of the rope skipping competition, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs were distributed at the hands of Araundekar and other guests.