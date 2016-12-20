Mormugao civic chief wants Salkar sacked as BJP S Goa vice president

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) chairperson Deepak Naik and vice chairperson Shashikant Parab on Tuesday demanded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to sack its BJP South Goa vice president Krishna Salkar over his alleged misleading statements against the ruling BJP council and also against the Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida.

Addressing a press conference in Vasco on Tuesday, MMC chairperson Naik and vice chairperson Parab condemned the misleading statements of Salkar, who is also the Vasco city ward councillor.

MMC chairperson Naik demanded that Salkar and ward-16 councillor Rochana Borkar should tender resignation as councillors and get re-elected from their respective wards. Naik disclosed that Salkar made allegations against him and the ruling councillors that they were demanding money for various jobs. He said the ruling council has given equal treatment to all councilors. “The council has been provided financial assistance of Rs 8.90 crore due to the help rendered by Vasco MLA Almeida,” said Naik.

“The allegations made against me including all my colleagues and MMC chief officer will be discussed at the council meeting,” he said.

“The council is united for development of Vasco and all wards of the council,” he said, adding, the BJP councillors have informed the party leaders and demanded sacking of Salkar. Meanwhile, Vasco MLA Almeida has expressed happiness over recognition of MMC as cleanest municipality in the state by the Governor as part of Swachh Bharat Nitol Goem initiative under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

“MMC should put in more efforts to keep the wards clean”, said Almeida and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Parsekar, Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza and other corporate houses and establishments who have helped the municipal authorities in providing necessary help to keep the wards clean and green.

It may be recalled that Governor Sinha presented award and cash of Rs 1 lakh to the Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, council chairperson Deepak Naik and chief officer Deepali Naik in the presence of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Chief Secretary R K Srivastava, Ram Kripal Sharma and other officials of the state government.