Mormugao civic body to seize abandoned vehicles

VASCO: The Mormugao Municipal Council has decided to seize abandoned and junk vehicles lying on the roadside within its jurisdiction.

The MMC chief officer Agnelo Fernandes said that the municipal authorities have found 48 abandoned vehicles lying on the roadside at different areas in the town.

“The municipal authorities has conducted a survey of the abandoned and junk vehicles wherein we have found nearly 48 vehicles in very bad condition”, said Fernandes. He disclosed that the municipal authorities have forwarded the number of the abandoned and junk vehicles to the office of the assistant director of transport Vasco in order to provide the names of the owners.

“In order to remove the vehicles, there is a need of issuing notices to the parties concerned, but as the office of the assistant director has failed to provide the addresses of the vehicle owners, we cannot issue letters or notices to the owners of the vehicles”, added Fernandes.

“The municipal authorities have issued letters and reminders to the office of the assistant director of transport Vasco but till date we have not received any reply from them. If we get the addresses of the owners of vehicles through the office of the assistant director of transport then the work of issuing notices will be expedited”, said Fernandes.