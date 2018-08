In a bid to enforce a plastic-free Chovoth in its jurisdiction, Mormugao Municipal Council on Thursday directed all Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandap Associations to use patravali (leaf plates) and paper plates to distribute prasad.A notice to this effect was issued by MMC Chief Officer Agnelo Fernandes.He also directed all shopkeepers and traders not to use or sell plastic of any sort during Chovoth.

