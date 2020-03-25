More than 100 migrant workers stranded at Margao railway station







Margao: More than 100 migrant workers desperate to go back to their native states are stranded at the Margao railway station, sending jitters to railway authorities and district administration in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

The daily wage workers, who had been living in rented rooms in the state, are at the end of their tether on Tuesday after they were asked to leave the accommodations by their landlords. Some Good Samaritans offered them water and food for the day. Their plight forced the district administration to convene a meeting which could decide on sheltering them at a place till train services

resume. Media persons brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also spoke about sheltering them.

It must be noted here that a few people who had come to the state on business purpose are also stranded at the railway station. They had checked in some hotels, but were forced to check out by hotel

managers.





