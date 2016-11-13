More measures against black money on cards: PM

NT NETWORK

Vowing to wipe out black money from the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that more actions would be taken up to cleanse the Indian economy of black money.

He was speaking at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Taleigao, at a ceremony held to lay the foundation stone for greenfield airport at the Mopa plateau and the electronic city in Tuem. Both the projects come under Pernem taluka.

The ceremony also saw the launch of works on phase 3A of Goa Shipyard Limited and on building an offshore patrol vessel for coast guard.

Empathising with people on their hardship post the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, Modi broke down and said the people would suffer only for 50 days.

“It (the demonetisation of notes) is not meant to trouble anyone. I salute Indians for hailing the demonetisation initiative and supporting the government despite facing difficulties for short time.”

“After cleanliness not even a mosquito can fly,” he said, seeking support and blessings for the “sacred work” for the “honest” people.

“On the night of November 8, the poor in India were sleeping peacefully when the rich went out (of their homes) to buy sleeping pills,” Modi told a large gathering, adding that the people who were involved in 2G and Coalgate scams are now standing in queues to exchange Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

He urged the people not to get misled by agents for exchanging their hard earned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes for even one rupee less.

In his first public remarks since the demonetisation of notes, Modi said that there would be more measures against black money after December.

“Some people think that after December 30, all this will end. This is no full stop… several things are going in my mind as follow-up actions, and the country will see that in due course. We will take action against ‘benami’ properties… This is a major step to eradicate corruption and black money,” he said.

Maintaining that the demonetisation was not an overnight decision, the Prime Minister said that demonetisation was a secret operation for which the government had to form a trusted team and its process was started 10 months ago.

Opportunities had been given to declare black money under the Income Declaration Scheme, which collected undisclosed assets of Rs 67,000 crore with tax and penalty, he said.

This is an important step towards eradicating corruption and black money. But some people are lost in their own world. If money from loot has left Indian shores then it is our duty to find out about it, he added.

“We will check all the records since the Independence… If I come across any unaccounted cash, no one will be spared,” he said.

Modi broke down midway during the speech and said, “I have seen poverty and understand people’s problems…. I was not born to sit on a chair of high office,” he said in a choked voice.

“Whatever I had – my family, my home – I left behind for the nation,” he continued speaking in a quivering voice to loud applauses from the crowd.

“I know that some people are up against me… they may not let me live. They have been looting the country for the last 70 years. They are against me. This is a fight of every honest Indian… give me 50 days, till 30 December, and if you think I have failed then I will accept any penalty that people may like to impose on me.”

Stating that in 2014 the people voted against corruption, Modi said, “I am doing what I was asked to do by the people of this country. I am left with only 17 months to fulfil the electoral promises. In our very first cabinet meeting I formed the Supreme Court-monitored special investigation team on black money. We never kept the people in dark,” Modi said.

PTI ADDS FROM BELAGAVI: Hitting out at the Congress, Modi on Sunday said it did not have the strength to touch high value currency during its rule and asserted that the “cleanup” was required as a lot had been looted in the last 70 years.

“I am surprised that the Congress is asking why did I stop Rs 1000 notes and 500 notes. When you stopped 25 paise, did we say anything? You could dare to stop only 25 paise, that’s what your power was limited to. But you did not make higher denomination currency notes illegal. … We did it.

“People have chosen a government and they expect so much from it,” Modi said, as he took on Congress which has been critical of the Centre’s demonetisation move.

“You had also agreed to stop (black money), but you did not have the strength to stop big notes. You wanted to run the vehicle (by stopping) 25 paise,” he said.

Lashing out at the previous UPA government, he said, “On the night of November 8, at 8 o’clock, did you see (what happened)? In 2012, 2013, 2014 newspapers were filled with news about lots of money being eaten up in scams like coal and 2G. But after November 8, their position was such that they had to stand in line for Rs 4,000.”

“Those who question me today… Those who had heard my speeches… I have not said this for the first time. Many years ago I had said in a public function that Congress doesn’t have strength so they are stopping 25 paise, if I’m given a chance I will stop Rs 1,000 note,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Karnataka Lingayat Education Society, a leading educational institution here, said the government did not want to harass the honest but would not spare the dishonest.