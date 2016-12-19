‘Mopa won’t hit Dabolim operations’

VASCO: Stating that Goa is witnessing tremendous growth in tourism sector since the last over four and half years tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that the Dabolim airport and the proposed green field Mopa airport would co-exist with the Dabolim airport continuing its full-scale operations. He also claimed that the military airport at Dabolim has scaled down its operations to three hours to allow movement of civil aircrafts.

Parrikar was speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Mahamelava organised by Dabolim BJP Mandal at Alto-Dabolim in the presence of BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar, Power Minister Milind Naik, Industries Minister Mahadev Naik, Minister for Science and Technology Alina Saldanha, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, BJP general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa State Commission for Women chairperson Vidhya Shet Tanavade and others.

He opined that the Rs 36,000-crore mine control measure vessel contract awarded to the Goa Shipyard Ltd will generate employment for about 8,000 to 10,000 people and the work would kick start by May or June 2017.

Mauvin Godinho praised BJP government for bringing a “river” of development in the state and blamed Congress over the casino issue.