Mopa contract documents to be tabled before cabinet this week

A high-level meeting held at the secretariat on Wednesday decided to put up the Concession Agreement as well as Letter of Award pertaining to the construction of the proposed Mopa International Greenfield Airport before the state cabinet, later this week.

The meeting further decided to identify land for rehabilitation of 14 families of Dhangars – shepherds and goatherds – from the Mopa region, with every such family receiving 500 sq mts of land with 100 sq mts of built-up area, besides grazing ground for their animals.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who chaired the meeting, said the decision came from the opinion that it would be better to discuss both the documents with the state ministers before proceeding with the issuance of the Letter of Award to and signing of Concession Agreement with GMR Airports Limited (GAL).

GMR Airports Ltd, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, had last month won the international competitive bid for development and operation of this airport, coming up in Pernem taluka.

The Letter of Award is expected to be issued within 60 days, while signing of Concession Agreement will be done within 45 days from the date of issuance of the Letter of Award.

The Chief Minister also stated that the date for laying of the foundation stone for the airport project at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to be finalised. “We have not been able to get confirmation from the Prime Minister for the same,” he added.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the high-level meeting also decided to expedite the process of giving monetary compensation to those people, including farmers, who have been affected due to the acquisition of land at Mopa by the state government for constructing the proposed airport. “My predecessor had already announced that such people would receive three times more compensation towards their land, as the original rate was very less in the range between Rs 40 per sq mt to Rs 80 per sq mt,” he added, pointing out that a provision of Rs 30 crore has already been made for the purpose.

Speaking further, Parsekar, who also holds the civil aviation portfolio said that altogether 15 Dhangar families were affected due to the particular project, with 14 families refusing compensation and instead demanding rehabilitation. “The government will now identify land for their rehabilitation, besides a grazing ground for their animals,” he informed, further stating that if any unemployed youth in these families desires, then the government would add his or her name to the list of its skill development project so that these youth can equip themselves with career-oriented skills.

Meanwhile, the government is discussing with administrator of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Sachin Shinde, shifting of the pharmacies in the precinct of the hospital complex to the nearby Yatri Niwas.