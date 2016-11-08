Mopa airport work to kick off in 2017, flight to take off in 2019

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Coming out with the information that the construction work for the proposed International Greenfield Mopa Airport in North Goa would start at the beginning of 2017, while the first aircraft would take off from its runway in 2019, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Tuesday said that the government has already given three times additional compensation to the local farmers, whose lands were acquired for the mega project, and furthermore, a retired deputy collector would now be placed at Pernem to help those people, whose lands were acquired but were not compensated due to technical reason.

Speaking during the signing of the Concession Agreement between the government of Goa and GMR Airports Ltd, which has been entrusted with the developmental and operational work of the particular airport, the Chief Minister said that many people from the Mopa region whose lands were acquired for the airport project, could not put up their legitimate claims for compensation, and the to-be-appointed officer would solve all problems so that they would receive the same.

The Chief Secretary signed on the agreement from the government side. According to this agreement, GMR Airport Ltd will handle the project on the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. The concession period for the company would be 40 years, with a possible extension for another 20 years, through a bid process. The construction period for the first phase of the project is three years from the date of financial closure and is expected to be operational by 2019-20. GMR Airports Ltd, in its bid has pledged 36.99 per cent revenue sharing with the state government over the project.

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, Minister for Panchayati Raj Rajendra Arlekar and chairman (airports) of GMR Airports Ltd Srinivas Bommidala were present on the occasion.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that one out of altogether 15 Dhangar families from the Mopa region, has agreed for settlement in exchange of its land acquired for the airport. “The government has now decided to provide each of the remaining 14 families a landed property of between 300 sq mts and 500 sq mts, wherein a house on a plinth of 100 sq mts would be built,” he added, pointing out, “Besides this residential facility, each of the family would be provided with goat/ sheep shed of 50 sq mts, and a 15,000 sq mts grazing area for their animals, for which three locations have been shortlisted in the Varkhand village.”

Parsekar, who also holds the civil aviation portfolio said that the government, in the Concession Agreement has agreed for utilisation of the Pernem-based Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for training the local youth so that their services could be availed for the Mopa airport. “The state economy as well as the number of tourists visiting Goa would receive a boost due to the Mopa airport,” he maintained, noting that it would also largely help in job creation.

The Chief Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lay the foundation stone for the project on November 13, was personally monitoring some flagship projects in the country, and the proposed airport at Mopa is one of them.

The Chief Secretary, in his speech said that the signing of the agreement coincides with the completion of two years of the Parsekar government. “The two years of this government is a remarkable experience for me, which included tremendous responsibility and huge challenge to rise to the expectations of the people,” he stated, pointing out that Goa has witnessed a rapid growth in all-round infrastructure.

Secretary for civil aviation Nila Mohanan and director for civil aviation Suresh Shanbhogue were also present on the occasion.