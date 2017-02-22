Mopa airport: new govt will set ball rolling

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The construction work for the Mopa International Greenfield Airport in Pernem taluka, which has been delayed due to the election code of conduct presently in force in the state, would begin as soon as new government comes to power after March 11.

Coming out with this information, director of civil aviation Suresh Shanbhogue on Wednesday said the developer for the particular airport – GMR Airports – which is in charge of development and operation of the proposed airport in North Goa has time until May 7, 2017 for commencing the work of the multi-crore project as per the agreement signed with the state government.

“We have already finished most of the paperwork for this project, and will give ‘right of way’ to the airport developer as soon as the new government comes to power and gives green signal to the selected company for performing the bhumi pujan preceding the construction work,” Shanbhogue said, revealing that the bhumi pujan was actually scheduled to be performed on February 15, but had to be cancelled due to the election code of conduct in force.

“As GMR Airports has got time until May 7 to start the airport construction work, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju might have perhaps made the recent statement that the first phase of the airport would be ready by May 2020 that is exactly in three years’ time,” he noted.

Shanbhogue said that although the National Green Tribunal has given direction to maintain a status quo as regards shifting of 14 Dhangar families, from their current place of settlement at Mopa Sada, which has been acquired for construction of the airport, it would have no effect on the work of the airport construction.

“In fact, the previous state Advocate General, on behalf of the government, had assured the Goa bench of Mumbai High Court that the state government would suitably rehabilitate the 14 residents of Mopa Sada,” he maintained, adding that the government has already identified land for the purpose.

The National Green Tribunal, Pune, responding to the plea of the Federation of Rainbow Warriors and one Hanuman Laxman Aroskar, had issued an order not to shift these 14 occupants from their respective places until the next hearing fixed on March 2.

The government had already given an assurance as regards all 15 occupants of Mopa Sada receiving three times more compensation towards their land, as the original rate was very less in the range between Rs 40 per sq mt and Rs 80 per sq mt. The government had further stated that a provision of Rs 30 crore had already been made for the purpose.

Altogether 15 Dhangar families were affected due to the particular project, with 14 families refusing compensation and instead demanding their rehabilitation. The government needed to identify land for their rehabilitation, besides a grazing ground for their animals.