Mopa airport, electronic city projects will rev up development of Pernem, create jobs: Parrikar

PANAJI: The Greenfield airport at Mopa and electronic city in Tuem will boost development of Pernem taluka and open new avenues of employment. The projects will also cater to the educated youth with employment opportunities, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said.

Parrikar inaugurated a bus stand and basement parking at Pernem in the presence of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Panchayat Minister Rajendra Arlekar.

The bus stand has been constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore and consists of bus shelter and basement parking for four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Speaking on the occasion, Parsekar said that the government has undertaken various infrastructure development works taking in view the future needs of the people. He urged the people to keep the bus stand clean and garbage-free.

Arlekar congratulated the government for fulfilling the dream of Pernem residents. “It was the need of the hour. The government has provided quality infrastructure within a stipulated time period,” he said, seeking cooperation of the residents for future development.

Managing director of GSIDC Sanjit Rodrigues, managing director of KTC Derrick Pereira Neto, chairperson of Pernem Municipal Council Kunda Kudtarkar, Director of Transport Sunil Masurkar, ZP member of Korgao Arun Bandkar, ZP member of Torsem Ramesh Sawant, ZP member of Dhargal Tukaram Harmalkar and others were also present at the function.

Assistant director of transport Nandakishore Arolkar welcomed the gathering while motor vehicle inspector, Mapusa, Nilesh Tar proposed the vote of thanks.