Mopa airport construction to begin by year end

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The GMR Airports Limited, which has been roped in by the state government under a concession agreement to develop and operate the Mopa Greenfield International Airport at Mopa village, in Pernem taluka has completed all the groundwork for the ambitious project and would be starting the construction of the airport by the year end, following the selection of a contractor firm, for the purpose, later this month.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ the sources in the state department of civil aviation said that the GMR Goa International Airports Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited, has already completed the boundary markings for the airport.

“They are now putting a fence/ compound around an area of 19 kms plus,” the sources informed, with the additional information that the GGIAL has also completed other works like soil testing of the airport ground. “In addition, the company has already tied up with the agencies for raising funds for the airport project, including availing loans,” they noted.

The sources further stated that the GGIAL has already floated a tender for appointing a construction agency to build the airport, as GMR Airports Limited has no expertise in construction. “The tender would be opened later this month and a construction firm selected as per the requirement,” it was revealed.

Speaking further, the sources from the DoCA said that the actual work of construction of the airport will have to necessarily begin by November or December 2017 as according to the agreement the appointed company has to commission the first phase of the airport by September 2020.

It may be recalled that the state cabinet, last month, had approved the transfer of 1.44 lakh sq mts of the government land in Cansarvornem village of Pernem taluka to the department of civil aviation for the airport project.

The GGIAL has secured funds worth Rs 1,900 crore for the development of the airport. The company has executed a debt facility agreement with private lender Axis Bank for Rs 1,330 crore, while Rs 570 crore has been infused as equity, all of which will be utilised to develop the first phase of the airport.

As per the concession agreement signed with the Goa government, GMR will design, build, finance and operate the international airport for 40 years with the option to extend its operation for another 20 years. The company has pledged 36.99 per cent revenue sharing with the state government after the airport becomes operational.