Months on, Anjuna VP yet to shift to new premises

Anjuna panchayat’s new premises was inaugurated almost four months ago and yet the panchayat continues to function from another complex. This is because the new building is yet to be handed over to the panchayat.

Earlier, in the month of May, the Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho along with Water Resources Minister had inaugurated the new building of Anjuna panchayat that has been constructed by the government at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore. Besides panchayat office, the building will also house a talathi office, a store room and also has a provision for a gymkhana.

When contacted sarpanch Savio Almeida over the delay by panchayat in shifting to the new premises, he said that ‘‘following inauguration, we were supposed to do the interior work for which we had moved a file and the government had passed work to the tune of Rs 17 lakh. The building has been constructed by the GSIDC, however, it has not been handed over to us.”

Instead, he said, the GSIDC has handed over the keys to the block development officer, who will inspect the building and then hand over the keys to the panchayat.

‘‘The interior work tendering has already been done and we are supposed to issue the work order, but we are waiting to get the keys of the new building,” informed sarpanch.

Commenting on the gymkhana, the sarpanch said that “we have already written to the panchayat minister as we are supposed to get additional Rs 50 lakh under a scheme and once we get this money we will utilise it for gymkhana.” When further asked, Almeida said that ‘‘the contractor has assured to complete the work in one month’s

time.”