Month after fishing ban end, prices still pinching pockets

PANAJI: Post Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the city fish market has seen availability of different varieties of fish and in good quantities, attracting fish lovers to come and buy fish of their choice.

For instance, on Friday, fresh fish directly netted from the sea was available in plenty but at the same time some vendors were selling frozen fish at slightly slashed rates.

Many trawlers and boats, that had ventured into the sea, had returned with good catch, thus flooding the market with a variety of fish.

However, the prices of the fish are still on the higher side and though the fish lovers are feeling the pinch, but they do not mind spending on it to satisfy their taste buds.

As per information, the trawler workers, who had gone to their native states for the off season, are yet to come back and that only when they return the fishing in high seas is expected to begin in full swing.

Hence, once the catch increases and the availability of the fish becomes widespread, the prices will come down to normal, a source stated. In Panaji, there are a lot of hotels catering to the fish needs of tourists and, hence, they buy good varieties of fish in bulk. However, this contributes to fish prices remaining unchanged and also the availability getting curtailed in the market, stated a vendor.

In such a situation, the citizens then have to settle for frozen fish or rejected fish, but that too not for any lesser prices.

On Friday morning, fish vendors in the municipal market celebrated Vailankanni feast and there was not a single fish cutter available as a result many consumers could not buy king fish although prices of the same were little affordable.

The prices of kingfish ranged between Rs 350-Rs 600 a kg depending on the size, while king prawns were available for Rs 600 and baby kingfish for Rs 250 a kg, Bombay duck Rs 200 a kg, squids Rs 200, 8 pieces of sea crabs Rs 200, 5 fresh mackerels (big size) Rs 200, medium-sized 10-12 mackerels Rs 100 and solar shrimps Rs 200 a kg.

While big-sized black pomfrets were costing Rs 500 a kg, white snippets Rs 400 a kg and big mullets Rs 300 a kg. The fish available in the market these days mostly comes from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as fishing in Goan waters is yet to get off to a full start.