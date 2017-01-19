Monte Music Festival: Three evenings of musical delight

NT BUZZ

What began 15 years ago as an idea, has now made its mark on the festival map here in Goa. The Monte Music festival, one of the most looked up classical and fusion music festivals held in Goa has brought to the sunshine state some remarkable talent from across the state, country and the globe too. Organised jointly by Fundacao Oriente and Cidade de Goa, the 15th edition of the Monte Music festival will be held this year at the picturesque Chapel of Our Lady of Monte, Old Goa from February 3 to February 5.

Director of Fundação Oriente, Maria Inês Figueira speaking about the festival at a press briefing said: “The festival was started after the restoration of the chapel by Fundacao Oriente in 2002 has garnered a lot of attention of those interested in the music of the east and the west.” The festival has since garnered a niche audience who make their way up the rock-cut stairs, on a musical pilgrimage of sorts.

“We are proud to be associated with the Monte Music Festival as it is our endeavour to support anything that speaks of Goan heritage and culture. The popularity of the Festival is always growing and we are glad that the festival has competed 15 years,” said Neeta Brid, general manager of Cidade de Goa, the co-organiser of the Monte Music Festival.

Reading out the programme for the Festival, Figueira said: “This year we are opening the Festival on February 3 with the performance of a combination of western and eastern classical, titled Strings from Three Continents with Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan at the sitar, Iraqi musician Ahmed Mukhtar at the oud and Ignacio Monteverde at the Iberian guitar with Mayank Bedekar as percussionist.” This will begin at 6 p.m. at the chapel’s courtyard.

This will be followed by a performance at 7.30 p.m. in the Chapel by Songs of Kindness, with Vasco Negreiros at tanpura, Joana Amorim at the early flute, Rebeca Amorim Csalog at the Celtic harp, Mayank Bedekar at the tabla and the vocals lent by Rupesh Gawas.

The second day, February 4, will open at 6 p.m. at the courtyard with the Indian Sufi vocal performance by Ragini Rainu who will be accompanied by Aman Nath at the keyboard and Chanchal Singh as percussionist. The next performance ‘Sacred Chants’ will be held at the Chapel at 7:30 p.m. by soprano Patricia Rozario, accompanied by Mark Troop and Parvesh Java at the piano, and Eshvita Menezes at the violin. The last performance of the day will move back to the courtyard, at 8:30 p.m. with a Fado performance ‘A Journey through Time’ with Fadista Sonia Shirsat with Orlando Noronha at the guitara Portuguesa, Carlos Meneses at the viola de fado and Allan Abreu at the guitar.

February 5, the final day of the festival will have two performances. The first will begin at the courtyard, at 6 p.m. with the Indian classical santoor recital by Abhay Sopori accompanied by Durjay Bhaumik at the table, Rishi Shankar Upadhyay at the pakhawaj, Aman Nath at the keyboard and percussionist Chanchal Singh. The festival will come to a close with a performance in the chapel at 7:30 p.m. The Western Classical performance ‘A Night for Musical Reconsecration’ will give the audience a melodic adieu with soprano Joanne D’Mello, concert master and violin soloist Leo Rossi and the Bombay Chamber Orchestra conducted by Santiago Lusardi.

The festival is supported by the Department of Archives and Archaeology, and the Archdiocese of Goa. Like every year, to avoid traffic congestion, no parking will be allowed at the venue and there will be a shuttle service to and fro, provided from the Gandhi Circle, Old Goa to the foot of the Monte hillock.

(The Monte Music Festival will be held from February 3 to February 5, 6 p.m. onwards on all three days. The event is free and open to all, however, due to limited seating the performances inside the Chapel will require passes that can be collected from Fundacao Oriente, in Mala-Fontainhas, during office hours from January 30.)

