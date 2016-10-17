Monsoon withdraws from state with 1% deficiency

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The south west monsoon finally withdrew from the state on Sunday with the meteorological department putting the total seasonal rainfall this year at 116.45 inches, indicating 1 per cent deficiency from the normal 117 inches rain.

According to Met department, there will be no rains for five days and dry weather is likely to prevail over the region. Maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 33 degree Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The withdrawal largely depends on the weather and wind pattern. Normally, between October 1 and 15 is when the monsoon starts withdrawing from east central Arabian Sea and adjoining Konkan coast, the officials added.

The IMD department had earlier stated that the withdrawal would take place in the second week of the month, and with the reduction of moisture and no systems they declared the withdrawal from the state on Sunday. Last year, the monsoon had withdrawn from the state on October 15.

From October 1, the state has recorded 87 mm rainfall. However, there has been no excess of post-monsoon rainfall even with the delayed withdrawal, according to the data put up by the IMD department.

While there have been intermittent rains for three days on 6th, 7th and 8th, a few dry spells due to the cyclonic systems had delayed the withdrawal of monsoon, the official said adding that heavy rain was witnessed at most places on 9th, 10th & 11th of this month.

An upper air cyclonic circulation had formed over east central Arabian Sea and adjoining Konkan coast extending upto 3.1 km on October 8 persisted and extended upto 2.1 km on October 9. It lay over South Konkan and Goa and neighborhood extending up to 2.1 km on 10th, over coastal Konkan and neighborhood extending upto 1.5 km on 11th this month, bringing rain to the region.