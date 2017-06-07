Monsoon to hit Goa by June 10

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in the state between June 8 and June 10, according to the meteorological department.

According to the Met department, favourable conditions are developing for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of coastal Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra.

The rainfall activity may start to pick up on the west coast in the next three days, which may indicate

the monsoon’s arrival in the state between June 8 and June 10. “If the rain is widespread, monsoon may be declared here during this period. Rain is also expected to increase over the other regions in the next two to three days,” said a Met department official.

The Met department officials said monsoon should begin progressing in the next three days after which the advancement is expected to be fast.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday and on subsequent days, the state is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy showers at isolated places.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 9.5 inches of widespread rainfall at most places with chief amount of rainfall recorded in Mormugao (1.7 inches) followed by Panaji (1.2 inches), Ponda (1.15 inches) and Old Goa (1 inch).

After advancing over Kerala on May 30, the monsoon’s progress had stopped. The fizzling out of Cyclone Mora began adversely affecting a further advancement of the monsoon, as it cooled down the sea surface temperature over the Bay of Bengal, reducing the convection and cloud cover.

“Originally, Mora seemed to help the progress of monsoon, as being a low-pressure area, it was pulling in more winds from the south. After weakening, the system began adversely affecting the progress. The monsoon current will now take some time to get organised and pick up further, which is expected in the next three to four days. Convection over the Bay of Bengal is expected to increase as the sea surface temperatures normalise,” the official said.