Monsoon retreat likely from mid-October

PANAJI: The monsoon is likely to begin retreating from the state from the second week of this month. The weather department said the total seasonal rainfall in the state for this year was almost normal.

“The withdrawal line of south-west monsoon continues to pass through Kalpa, Karnal, Churu, Phalodi and Jaisalmer. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of south-west monsoon from some more parts of North-West India during the next 24 hours. The monsoon may begin withdrawing from the state after a week or so,” said IMD official.

The normal time for withdrawal of the monsoon from state is from October 1 to 15. Last year, the monsoon had withdrawn from October 15. State has received normal rainfall of 2958 mm, with 1 per cent deficiency, during the four-month monsoon season, ending with the month of September.

The poorest monsoon in the last six years, with a high deficit of 20 per cent, was recorded in 2015-16.

As per records available, this year the highest rainfall of 185 mm was recorded in Old Goa on June 22. In the year 2009, the Sanguem taluka had recorded highest rainfall of 432.6 mm on June 7.

Similarly, in the year 1999 on June 12 the highest rainfall of 390 mm was recorded in Quepem and 366.6 mm in Panaji.

Last year, on October 2 the state had recorded highest rainfall of 33.6 mm.

In the last one week, the state has received 16 mm rainfall.

According to the weather department, for the next five days, there will be cloudy sky with occasional spells of rain in the city and surrounding areas.

The day temperature will remain 31 degree Celsius one notch above normal.

According to the IMD records, heavy rainfall of this monsoon season was recorded at Pernem which received 3455 mm of rainfall while substantial rainfall – above 3200 mm was received by Mormugao and Valpoi. Mapusa (2823 mm) followed by Ela (Old Goa) and Quepem received least amount of rainfall – 2670 mm each.