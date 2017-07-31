Monsoon profitable spin on tourism

Efforts to leverage Goa’s scenic charms during the rains are paying off. Monsoon tourism is finally here to stay, discovers Shoma Patnaik

While rains in Goa have turned unpredictable its impact on Goa’s tourism and hospitality industry is on the whole productive. Monsoons are traditionally slack season for hotels and restaurants. But ground level check reveals that for most stakeholders it is business as usual during the ongoing rainy months.

When the weather was inclement in early July several hotels in city and beach areas witnessed robust occupancy. Tourists arrived by flight, train and in buses from neighboring Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. They visited Old Goa churches, the beaches and regular holiday spots with enthusiasm and were not a bit put off by the damp weather. A snapshot of arrivals revealed families and honeymooners were the main visitors.

Gamesters also arrived in robust numbers for rainy holidays. Off-shore casinos received their regular clientele which shows that rains did not discourage casino tourism in any way.

From all accounts monsoon tourism is making steady progress. In coming years the expectation are of this segment growing. The tourism department’s efforts to market Goa as a 365-day holiday destination is bearing fruit.

Tapas De, general manager, Fidalgo Hotel, Panjim, says that, perception about Goa in the rains is changing. He adds that, the state is on the radar of travelling Indians at all times of the year. It is reflected in individual enquiries on phones several of which translate into check-ins. “Another important factor that is boosted monsoon tourism is the aggressive selling by online travel companies,” says De.

Savio Messias, president, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, points out that, attractive packages are also a crucial reason for monsoon tourism’s success. “Most hotels are offering lucrative deals on ‘two nights, three day’ packages. The offseason discount is too good and it could even be 50 per cent cheaper than regular rates,” he says.

According to hotels owners, the prospect of monsoon tourism over the years has improved. And to keep the enthusiasm going they are offering sizable discounts. Monsoon packages are customized with free buffet meals, spa and meal credits thrown in. Some hotels offer free pick-up and drop to the airport. Other lures are entertainment programmes to make up for the lack of night life during the rains.

Meanwhile for the tourism department, the monsoon pitch is on hinterland locations, wildlife sanctuaries, waterfalls, spice plantations, festivals, adventure and yoga, ayurveda and spa. The endeavor is to shift focus from coastal areas to activities such as treks, local festivals, cuisines, etc.

Goa’s potential for monsoon tourism is good and it is a significant change from previous years. In the past, many hotels used to shut operations during the rains. Except for a few handful operating, for instance in the north Goa beach belt there used to be only Taj Aguada that was open in the rains. Most hotels and restaurants shut shop and cut down on staff during the off- season.

Currently tourism is no longer about seasons. With domestic tourists as the major chunk of visitors the arrivals are all year round. However lack of transport infrastructure could spoil things, according to stakeholders. “Taxis rates are too high,” says Messias. He points out that, while tourists get discounted rates in airfare and hotels during the offseason they are taken unaware by the high cost of local transport. “The cost of a taxi ride from north Goa to the airport is slightly lesser than an airfare sometimes, says Messias.

Goa’s scenic charms during monsoons are considerable. From rain soaked fields and gushing rivers and waterfalls, the state is extremely beautiful to the outsider. More efforts are needed to boost the segment especially with niche tourism picking up among travelers.

While monsoon tourism is a seasoned concept in many rain rich states, the campaign for it in Goa started only about a decade ago. It is paid off as tourist arrivals during the rainy months of June-August are steadily increasing. In 2012 about 2.8 lakh tourists visited during the three months of rains (June-July- August) compared to 9.4 lakh tourists in 2016.

Arrivals in monsoons currently comprise 15 per cent of the annual arrivals. It is an improvement over 2012 when they comprised 10 per cent of the year’s tourists. Monsoon tourism is all about domestic travelers since foreign tourists primarily visit Goa in winter months.