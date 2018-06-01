Monsoon makeup tips

Roanna Silveira

While the monsoon may come as a relief after the heat of the summer, it also brings its own problems. The mixture of heat, humidity and rain can ruin any look. Streaky eye makeup, patchy foundation – all of these are inevitable after an unexpected shower when you’re caught unawares without an umbrella. Here are a few tips to avoid becoming a hot mess during the monsoon and keep your makeup intact.

CTM

Cleansing, toning and moisturising are part of a necessary skincare routine before the start of any makeup look. It gets rid of excess oil and creates a smooth base to begin your makeup. Good skincare acts as a priming step for your makeup, as it can stick better to clean, hydrated skin.

Stick to a light cleanser, toner and water-based moisturiser, especially if you have oily skin. Drier skin types may need a heavier lotion, but avoid thick, heavy creams as the humidity will keep your skin quite hydrated.

Foundation

If possible, do away with foundation entirely in the monsoon. Thick layers of foundation are no match for the rains. Instead opt for a light dusting of translucent powder over the T-zone to keep away oil.

If you must use a foundation, use a powder-based foundation when it is hot and humid, Revlon Colorstay Aqua Mineral Makeup gives light coverage while acting as both a foundation and a setting powder.

If you absolutely cannot do without liquid foundation, opt for a waterproof variety. Go for silicon-based foundations rather than water-based foundations as the former are usually waterproof and long-lasting. Use a thin layer and blend in well. Make sure to protect your face thereafter with an umbrella so as to avoid getting your base patchy.

Use a primer before your foundation to help it stick to the skin better and stay on for longer. The base of the primer should match the foundation – if you are using a silicone-based foundation, use a silicone-based primer and water-based primer for water-based foundation.

Waterproof your products

Waterproof mascara, waterproof eyeliner, waterproof foundation, blush, eye shadow…it’s difficult to get all new products just for the monsoons. So why not try the Makeup Forever Aqua Seal – it turns any product into a waterproof product. Just add a drop of it to a drop of your product, mix it and use it.

Eyes

Buying waterproof long-lasting eyeliner, kajal and mascara is a no-brainer even during other seasons as they tend to last much longer than the water-based varieties and they can usually withstand sebum production and don’t run easily. Go for a thin swipe of liner, just enough to accentuate the eyes.

Maybelline New York Volum Express Hypercurl mascara comes in a waterproof variety. Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner and L’Oreal Paris Super Liner Gel Intenza 36h are great waterproof eyeliners. Maybelline New York The Colossal Kajal 24hr Smudge Proof is a good kajal to use on the waterline.

Some types of waterproof mascara can dry out the lashes, so use a water-based lengthening mascara as a base coat and top it off with a waterproof mascara to seal it in.

Keep eye shadow neutral – you want a mess-free, fuss-free eye shadow look. Stay away from powders; these will streak and run with water. Instead, opt for gel or cream-based eye shadow. For ultimate waterproof protection, mix the eye shadow with Makeup Forever Aqua Seal. Go for neutral natural colours like brown and bronze.

Avoid glittery products

Glitter and shimmer tend to make one look oily. If you can’t live without the glow, use a glowing highlighter with no shimmer only on your cheekbones. Keep it away from the T-zone, which gets shiny with sebum.

Blush

Go for tints or creams or gels instead of powder blushes. These blend well into the skin and leave you with a blush from within.

Lips

Try to avoid creamy lipsticks and glosses which may wipe away easily. Instead try more matte lipsticks or lip tints, which will be resilient in the face of a downpour. But matte doesn’t mean you should avoid colour! With the dark grey weather, cheer yourself up with bright fuchsia and corals!

Setting spray

Setting spray is a great way to seal in your makeup and make it last longer. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is great to keep your makeup looking fresh all day or night.

Use these tips to keep your makeup looking fresh this monsoon!

(Writer can be contacted at https://makeupcallgoa.wordpress.com/)