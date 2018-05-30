Monsoon likely to hit Goa on June 6

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With the southwest monsoon having made an early onset over the state of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that monsoon could hit Goa by June 6.

“The southwest monsoon had arrived in Kerala three days ahead of schedule and normally it hits Goa five days from then. But we expect monsoon to set in over Goa on June 6 with a model error of ± (plus or minus) 2 days,” director of IMD, M L Sahu said.

The weather department said that the state is likely to witness light to moderate rain at few places for the next two days and at isolated places on June 1 and June 2 over the region.

The state has started receiving pre-monsoon showers and in the last 24 hours, it has recorded 54 mm rainfall with high quantum of rainfall of 15.4 mm recorded at Dabolim and 11.8 mm recorded at Sanguem and Canacona followed by Sankhali, which received 3 mm of rainfall. The least amount of rainfall was witnessed in Old Goa, Pernem, Panaji, Mormugao and Quepem which was recorded within 2 mm range.

The maximum temperature was normal in the state. The highest maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius was recorded at Panaji and Mormugao.

The department has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea. “The sea will be rough to very rough with northwesterly waves and the winds will be northwesterly moving at a speed of 40-50 kmph temporarily/momentarily reaching up to 60 kmph in gusts/squall,” the IMD director said.

In 2015, southwest monsoon was delayed for three days and arrived on June 8 whereas in the year 2016 it was delayed by a fortnight and reached the state on June 19 though usually monsoon hits the coastal state on or around June 6. In 2017, monsoon hit the state three days after its scheduled time on June 9.

The poorest monsoon in the last eight years with a high deficit of 20 per cent was recorded in 2015-16. The department has, however, not projected the quantum of rainfall expected to be received by the state this year.

PTI ADDS FROM NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon on Tuesday hit Kerala, three days before its scheduled arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, parts of east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeastern states during the next 48 hours, it said.

The onset of monsoon over the southern state of Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month long rainy season in the country.

“Today, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin-Maldives area, entire Lakshadweep, most parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, today, the 29th May 2018, three days ahead of its normal date,” the IMD said.

June 1 is the official onset date for arrival of monsoon in the country and it takes more than a month-and-half to cover the entire country. The usual date for the monsoon over Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, its last post, is July 15.

This is the second consecutive year when monsoon has made an early arrival. Last year, the annual rainy season commenced on May 30.

Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency and a rival of the IMD, had, however, said that the monsoon made its arrival in Kerala on Monday.

Owing to the arrival of monsoon, isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rain” on Wednesday.