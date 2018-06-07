Monsoon expected to hit Goa today

PANAJI: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Goa on Thursday with heavy to very heavy rains being forecast at a few places in the state for the next three days. “The monsoon has been delayed because westerly winds are not strong, as a result moisture incursion is not robust. However, monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south interior Karnataka and conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon to hit Goa. It is expected to arrive in the state in the next 24 hours,” director of the India meteorology department (Goa) M L Sahu said.

The rainfall model shows that rains will intensify, and there will be very heavy downpour at isolated places on Thursday and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over the state on June 8, 9 and 10.

Most of the areas in the state will be covered by the monsoon in the next five days.

On Wednesday, the state witnessed heavy rainfall at isolated places in North Goa and South Goa districts.

Margao received the highest rainfall of 62.4 mm followed by Dabolim (25.4 mm) and Pernem (19.4mm) in the last 24 hours.