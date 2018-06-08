Monsoon enters Goa quietly

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

After much anticipation, the southwest monsoon finally arrived in the state on Thursday, a day after its expected entry.

The state has witnessed heavy showers in the last few days, but the official announcement on the arrival of the annual monsoon was made only on Thursday.

“The southwest monsoon has hit Goa, marking the arrival of the rainy season in the state. The onset of the monsoon in the state has officially been announced. The monsoon has now advanced over South Goa upto Mormugao, and the condition is favourable for further movement of the monsoon towards the remaining parts of Goa in the next 24 hours,” said IMD (Goa) director M L Sahu.

The weather department expects the monsoon to cover the whole of Goa in five days. So far, it has been active at a few places but it will cover the entire state in the next four days, the official said.

The Union ministry of water resources has warned Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa that heavy rainfall this week may lead to flash floods and swelling of rivers originating in the Western Ghats.

The India meteorological department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the next four days.

Moreover, a red alert warning for the state for Friday has also been issued.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state on Friday. Furthermore there is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places on Monday.

Importantly, in the second long-range forecast, the IMD has predicted below normal rainfall over Goa. It is likely to get 97 per cent of the LPA (normal monsoon) with an error margin of plus or minus eight per cent.