Monserrate rules out handing over Bainguinim land to govt

Outright rejecting the request of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) to hand over its Bainguinim land to the government for setting up a solid waste management plant, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Monday said that the CCP would not part with its land, and would like the government to construct a plant on the land by entering into a related Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Corporation. Presently, the CCP Council is governed by the Monserrate panel.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister, earlier this year, had asked the CCP to hand over the land to the Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation, where it proposes to have a plant similar to that existing on the Saligao Plateau.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ Monserrate said that the CCP wants to retain its authority over this 1.75 lakh sq mts of land. “This government wants to construct a solid waste management plant on the land, however, what if, after transfer of land, this government delays the project and the next government in power decides to use the land for some other purpose,” he argued, stating that the Bainguinim land has been proposed for setting up a solid waste management plant, and would be utilised for it and nothing.

Monserrate also said that if the government constructs the plant on this land, through some agreement with the CCP, then the CCP Council would not object utilisation of this plant for disposing garbage from places besides Panaji and its surrounding area. “We will allow other places to send their garbage to the Bainguinim plant for disposal,” he noted.

Interestingly, after the request from the Chief Minister for handing over the land to the government, CCP Commissioner Dipak Desai has stated that the Corporation would wait for the government to officially write to it, after which the Corporation would begin the process to hand over the land. “A Council resolution will have to be taken first,” he had maintained, virtually admitting that without the support of the Council, this transfer is impossible.

Ironically, despite preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this plant, to receive funding under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the CCP has not been able to use the Bainguinim land, except constructing a compound wall around it.