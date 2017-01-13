Monserrate ready for ‘friendly’ contest with Cong in Cortalim

PANAJI: Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, who had recently formed United Goans Party (UGP) to contest the forthcoming assembly polls, said that he has agreed for a friendly contest in Cortalim constituency with Congress party to make the alliance work.

Monserrate, who resigned as member of the state legislative assembly to formally join UGP on Friday said, “I had demanded Cortalim seat with Congress high command but the Congress continued to press for friendly contest and did not negotiate on Cortalim. Though it is morally and ethically not right to have a friendly contest, and I had no option but to accept the decision. We are ready for anything as long as they allowed me to put up my candidate.”

Along with Monserrate, Sancoale sarpanch Ramakant Borkar also joined UGP to contest the election from Cortalim. Monserrate said that the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and NCP should also forge an alliance with the Congress but the Velim constituency has evolved as a bone of contention between GFP and Congress.

Monserrate said that Congress should allot maximum of three seats to NCP and spare around four seats for GFP. He also claimed that the Congress party is likely to take a decision on alliance on Saturday evening or latest by Sunday.

Congress has already decided not to field candidate in Panaji to support Monserrate. Monserrate said, “My top priority is to defeat the BJP candidate and I will leave no stone unturned to achieve it.”