Monkey fever fear now spreads to Pernem villages

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

The fear of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever has now spread to villages in Pernem following reports of dead monkeys found in a forest area at Patradevi.

Though authorities are yet to confirm whether the monkeys died of KFD, the state government has ordered vaccination against the disease as a precautionary measure for villagers in Pernem.

Following the reports of death of monkeys along the Goa-Maharashtra border, the health department has started a survey in the Pernem area. According to the locals, around seven carcasses of monkeys have been found in a fortnight in villages of Torsem and Mopa.

On Thursday, when a local had gone in a forest to pluck cashews, he found two dead monkeys. Subsequently, he reported the matter to officials. The forest and health officials conducted an inspection of the entire area. Sources claimed that, a fortnight back too, a dead monkey was reported in Mopa.

According to health officials, the post mortem reports of the dead monkeys are awaited. “Until the cause of death of the monkeys is not confirmed, we cannot arrive at a conclusion whether it is KFD or not,” they said.

Forest Minister Rajendra Arlekar, who inspected the site, said, “We are not taking any risk and as a precautionary measure, we have ordered vaccination of the locals. It is yet to be established whether it is KFD. We have carried out an inspection of the carcasses of the monkeys and have sent them for biopsy. The reports are likely to be out by five days,” he said.

He further said that all the government officials involved in the inspection of the carcasses have been told to get themselves vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

Since part of the forest where the carcasses were found are areas on the state’s border with Maharashtra, locals fear that these monkeys might have travelled from the neighbouring state. “We have alerted forest officials from Maharashtra and asked them to take necessary steps, There has been no case of KFD reported and people need not panic,” said Arlekar.