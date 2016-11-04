Monika murder probe complete

PANAJI: Probe in the alleged rape and murder of perfumer and researcher Monika Ghurde is complete and a chargesheet in the case is expected to be filed before a court shortly, police have said. Saligao police probing the case had arrested 21-year-old Rajkumar Singh, a native of Punjab from Bengaluru. He was former security guard at the complex in Bella Vista, Sangolda where Ghurde (38) was staying. Ghurde was allegedly killed at her rented apartment on October 6.

According to police, anger and lust was the main motive behind the rape and murder. The accused was fascinated by Monika.

There were a number of complainants against the accused however he was of the impression that he was removed from the job as Ghurde had complained that he stole her umbrella.

According to police, Singh had confessed that he raped Monika before choking her to death and that apart from the murder, the accused has been charged for rape and robbery. Singh is currently in judicial custody.

On October 5 evening, the accused pretending to be security supervisor knocked on the door of Ghurde’s apartment. When the door was opened, he forcibly entered and threatened her at knifepoint.

Police had said that the accused then overpowered her, took her to bathroom and then to the bedroom where he tied her both hands and legs.

At this time, the accused demanded money. He searched Ghurde’s purse and found Rs 4,000, police said adding that he wanted more money. He took the ATM card and also mobile phone and forced her to disclose the password.

The accused also showed three porn video clippings on his mobile phone to the deceased and later forcefully sexually exploited her. The accused also went to the kitchen, boiled eggs, and got other eatables such as chocolates to eat, police said.

Since the victim knew him and fearing that he would get exposed, the accused suffocated her to death.

According to information, there were bite marks on deceased’s shoulder, both hands and also on one of the breasts. Singh was subjected to medical examination at the GMC and the forensic dentistry analysis has confirmed that the bite marks matches to that of accused Singh.

Apart from the dentistry tests, the potency test on Singh has turned out to be positive.

The postmortem report had revealed that Ghurde died due to asphyxia as a result of compression of mouth and neck. However on sexual assault, the opinion was reserved pending serological examination report.

Singh made use of an ATM card which incidentally helped police to identify and track him down. The ATM card was of the deceased and Singh had forced her to disclose the password. The use of ATM card of the deceased and also the CCTV footage from ATM booth proved vital in achieving a breakthrough otherwise it was difficult and it would have taken time to identify the accused, police had said.

The accused had shaved while he was in the flat of the deceased. Police had recovered facial hair and claimed it is the clinching evidence to prove the presence of the accused in the flat. Facial hairs have been sent for DNA analysis.

Police had recovered the knife that was reportedly used by the accused to threaten the victim. The knife was hidden in the kitchen of the deceased’s rented apartment in Bella Vista Sangolda. Sources informed that analysis has confirmed that finger prints on the knife matches with that of the accused.

Two persons had seen the accused while he was in the building, police have said. Those two persons have been identified, informed police. The accused has also shown police the area where he hid for two days on the building’s terrace.

According to police the accused entered the building through front gate on October 3 afternoon and left after committing the crime in the wee hours of October 6. Accused stayed on the terrace of the building without getting noticed, police had said.

During this period he discreetly came down to check whether Ghurde had returned. On October 5 afternoon he saw her vehicle parked in the parking lot and later in the evening he entered the apartment.