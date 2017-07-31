Monica Dias passes away

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Monica Dias, the chairperson of the Goa Khadi and Village Industries Board, passed away in a hospital in Mumbai on Monday evening. She was 69. She had recently switched allegiance from Congress party to Goa Forward Party (GFP).

She is survived by husband, two sons and a daughter. According to reports, Monica had some cardiac implications and was shifted to the Lilavati hospital, Mumbai for an operation. However, it is believed that she was not responding to the operation. The news of her death came as a shock to the family, friends and all those who were close to her.

Monica was actively involved in state politics. She came into limelight after her election as a councillor of the Margao Municipal Council and then went on to becoming its chairperson. She was an active member of the Congress party but joined GFP recently after which she was given the responsibility of the Goa Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Prior to shifting allegiance to GFP, she was elected as the chief of the Goa Mahila Congress party. She was the recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence award for her accomplishments in various fields.

Politicians across affiliations including GFP leaders visited her residence and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.