Money changers at the end of their tether

PANAJI : Demonetisation has brought the local foreign exchange market to a standstill. Goa’s currency dealers said on Tuesday that buying and selling of dollars, pounds and other foreign currencies have gone for a toss since the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes by the central government.

Our daily volumes have crashed as we have no Indian currency to give our customers, an authorised dealer told ‘The Navhind Times’.

He said that he has been forced to turn way customers and sit idle as the RBI is silent on supply of funds to money changers. Foreign tourists and overseas students are seriously affected as they are facing a cash crunch despite arriving with adequate money, he said.

Pramod Keny, consultant, Travel and Tours, pointed out that over-the- counter encashment business for all authorised dealers in the state has nosedived as the first priority of the government is to meet the currency requirements of the people.

“There is not enough currency in the economy and people are getting the precedence.”

The weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 is grossly insufficient for a forex dealer who needs nothing less than Rs 85 lakh per week, pointed out Keny.

To avoid distress to tourists, the RBI recently announced higher withdrawal limit of Rs 20 lakh per day for forex dealers located at the airport.

“Even that has not helped as banks are just not willing to provide that much to us,” confided a dealer.

He said that banks do not have enough currency and so retail purchases and sales of foreign currency have crashed at all foreign exchange outlets irrespective of location, said the dealer.

Most players said that they are surviving on wholesale purchase/sale of foreign currency from hotels. However, the crème of business and bulk of volumes are in the retail segment. Volumes in retail segment are robust in Goa due to the presence of tourists and NRI Goans. The demonetisation move has unfortunately come during the peak season when the retail segment of the forex market usually booms, rued a dealer.

Mohammud Hussaini and Turki Yhya, two students from Saudi Arabia, said that they received money from their parents through MoneyGram, an international money transfer company. However, MoneyGram refused to give us money as staff said that new currency is being awaited, said the students.

Both Hussaini and Yhya arrived in Panaji to learn English at a private institute and are running short of money.

Goa is a ‘collecting state’ for foreign exchange in India due to tourism and healthy transactions from Gulf returned, NRI residents. The forex market typically receives a seasonal spurt during the year-end.