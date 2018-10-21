Moira’s seniors voice concerns on World Elders Day

NT BUZZ

Senior citizens of Moira held the second edition of their annual World Elders Day programme. Chief guest for the programme was PSI Mapusa Police Station and Aldona Beat Police, Vijay Chodankar.

Speaking at the event Chodankar informed the seniors about various issues such as threats to senior citizens, living alone, getting conned by strangers, cyber crimes on lotteries, bank frauds, lotteries, fake profiles, etc. Important contact numbers were provided to the seniors.

He also spoke about the Beat Police facility – having bills paid and medications brought to seniors’ homes, particularly for those who live alone.

The urgent need of tenant verification especially of those who rent apartments was stressed by the seniors as many unknown vehicles have been noticed in the village at odd hours. Chodankar promised strict action against landlords who fail to comply with the formalities of tenant verification.

After voicing their concerns – youth riding and driving recklessly, people drinking and creating a nuisance in public spaces, some bars not adhering to bar timings, thus disturbing their sleep, and harassment from their own children – Chodankar assured immediate police help.