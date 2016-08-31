MOI: public hearing in Mapusa sees pitch for grant stoppage

NT NETWORK

The advisory committee, constituted by the government to look into the issues of medium of instruction and grants to English medium primary schools, held its first public hearing in Mapusa where it saw demands for stopping grants to English medium primary schools.

At the first taluka-level meeting held on Tuesday, members of the advisory committee-Kanta Patnekar, Prof Anil Samant, Prof Dilip Betkekar, principal Bhaskar Naik, Madhav Kamat, Prof Edward D’Lima, Prof Datta Naik, J Rebello and N Honnekeri were present to hear views of the people.

A large number of people participated in the hearing and put forth their views. Majority of them expressed support for mother tongue as medium of instruction and demanded that the government should patronise Konkani and Marathi medium schools.

Supporters of mother tongue as medium of instruction claimed that primary education should be imparted only in mother tongue as it was a ‘universally accepted theory’ and, hence, the government should provide grants only to Marathi and Konkani medium primary schools and immediately discontinue the grants to 135 English medium primary schools.

While another lot demanded that the medium of instruction choice should be left to the parents. They said the parents should decide in which language their children should learn and demanded continuance of grants to English medium primary schools.