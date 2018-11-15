Mohanan asks students to become ambassadors of energy conservation

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Education secretary Nila Mohanan on Wednesday said that it is the responsibility of each and every individual on the earth to think about how they can lessen the burden of high consumption of energy that is the characteristic of modern times.

She said this while addressing students at the state-level painting competition on energy conservation, organised by Power Grid at Colvale on Wednesday.

Mohanan said that such competitions not only provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and creativity, but also create awareness among the children on issues like energy efficiency and conservation so to become ambassadors of the cause.

“The larger purpose of organising the competition is to make you all (children) think what you can do as responsible citizens of the country for the very important global cause,” Mohanan stated.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited had organised the painting competition at its premises at Colvale wherein around 95 students participated. The theme was ‘Energy Conservation’ that aims to create awareness on the subject in the country.

The painting competition was organised in two categories, that is, for students from standard IV-VI and second category comprised of students from class VII-IX. The winners were awarded at the hands of chief guest Mohanan, in the presence of B Anantha Sarma, chief manager (WR-1) and R Amuthan, senior general manager and nodal officer, Power Grid, Colvale.

The winner in category ‘A’ was Jeetendra Bhagat, while Ambika Thakur and Swajit Dessai were the runners up, while in category ‘B’ Sayantani Dutta as the winner and Avish Naik and Eeshani Pai Kane were the runners up.

B Anantha Sarma, chief manager (WR-1), said that “the main purpose of creating this platform is to create awareness among the children who are the future citizens of the country. The movement children are involved, the awareness level will increase, sensitisation will improve and message of energy efficiency and conservation will spread in a mass manner.”