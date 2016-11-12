MOGICA- Coming ‘Future Shocks’ for Pernem

Nandkumar M Kamat

People of north east Pernem taluka – Varkhand, Casarvarnem, Mopa, Ambede, Ugave, Chandel, should now be ready for the future shocks. Those who have accepted compensation for land acquired by the government would see that their sacrifices to surrender almost ten square km of land are unprecedented in entire recorded history of Goa and their role absolutely zero in forthcoming transformation. In front of their eyes they would see springing up of new townships where they would have no role or stakeholder profit sharing participation as these would be highly secured gated and heavily guarded entities. They would see their developed or undeveloped ancestral land bought cheaply by state government being developed and sold at prices thousands of times more than what they thought possible before accepting the meager compensation.

PM Narendra Modi in good faith has laid down the foundation stone of Mopa Greenfield International Civil Airport (MOGICA) which is also advertised as Goa International Airport (GIA). He has no reason to mistrust his own party’s government on MOGICA related developmental model it is pushing ruthlessly and confidently in north east Goa. MOGICA with a sprawling, girdling modern township around would be a historic game changer for local people. It would be a very powerful driver of rapid urbanization of Pernem along Moraji -Tuem- Dhargal- Mopa and Satarda-Naibag-Korgao-Tamboxem-Pernem-Dhargal axis.

What Goa government, despite having two heavyweight MLAs from Pernem taluka has not told the people is the composite ecological, environmental, social and economic impact of MOGICA and the giant integrated steel plant being erected at Satarda by Posco Uttam Galva Metallics (PUGM) a joint venture of Miglanis’ Uttam Galva Group, through Shree Uttam Steel and Power with South Korea’s Posco. A three-million-tonne per annum (mtpa) integrated steel plant with an investment of $3 billion is being built and the first phase of 1.5 mtpa with an investment of $1.5 billion is expected to be operational by April 2019. There is possibility of Chinese Steel Makers participation on Goa’s doorsteps at this plant because PUGM signed an investment agreement of $150 million with China’s Tidfore Heavy Equipment Group Co Limited in August 2016 to share in equity.

A workforce of 15-20,000 would settle in and around Satarda. Thousands of steel plant workers with their families may prefer to reside in Goa close to the PUGM plant. By AD 2020 this would raise the population of north east Pernem taluka even without accounting for the influx of people to occupy the commercial and residential township proposed by GMR group around MOGICA by 60-80,000 thus completely changing the demography and original, local, social, cultural and economic matrix. PUGM plant is just six km from MOGICA and 11km by road via Tamboxem.

The failure of Government of Goa to factor in such a giant integrated plant with Korean and Chinese equity participation at a distance of just six km from MOGICA confirms the culture of planning in a disjointed and compartmentalised manner with the ruling party keeping eyes on retaining power after next elections.

Goa government is silent on the benefits of PUGM plant to the local mining industry. So the supporters of MOGICA now need to factor in the ecological, economic, demographic, social and cultural footprints of the new steel plant. When MOGICA and the PUGM steel plant become fully operational in five years- Pernem as we know today would be absolutely unrecognisable. This is the future shock for which government and supporters of MOGICA need to counsel and prepare the people of Pernem to avoid violent agitations and anti government conflicts in future. The poor, ill informed, misguided Pernekars would have five more years to experience the meaning of the term “future shock”. They have sufficient time to assess whether MOGICA is meant for the welfare of Pernem or Pernem is to be exploited for the business model of MOGICA.

Government has not done any micro level planning to prove how MOGICA would equitably benefit local people Pernem without attendant entropy like emergence of slum like areas. But as it happens the workforce which would migrate during construction of MOGICA would be forced by the contractors to live in ugly hutments which may continue to expand even after the airport construction phase is completed. Within three years, north east Pernem taluka would have competition with Zuarinagar and Indiranagar- Chimbel. This is inevitable and local people would not be able to have any control over such rapid transformation. The point of no return has already passed because both Congress and BJP led governments selfishly and cunningly ensured that local village panchayats would not be given any powers under 73 rd constitutional amendments to plan their own developmental alternatives and prepare their own master plans and spatial and micro developmental plans. The local sarpanchas bullied by heavyweight ruling politicians since 2000 also timidly accepted their fate and didn’t demand to be taken to Cochin to see how Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) (http://cial.aero) functions as a PPP model with participation of all the stakeholders. Both Congress (2005-2012) and BJP led governments (2000-2005 and 2012 onwards) developed cold feet to study, adapt and adopt CIAL model despite its resounding success.

After successful constitutional disarming of the resource starved village panchayats, it was easy for the government to push aggressively over past 15 years with their developmental fantasy of MOGICA. MOGICA has created many interesting records. Its first such airport in India’s most urbanized state with 65 percent urban population to get a substantial land parcel, almost ten square kilometers area privatized. This it self is a record in history of Goa because we don’t have any evidence of any king donating or transferring such a huge parcel of land to any private party. Goa has only 410 square km. of land available for any unconstrained development in future. Politicians are scared to come out with a state housing and habitat policy to benefit local people. So privatization of ten square km area for MOGICA business model at a single stroke is a huge land deal. MOGICA would be first such airport in India to introduce calculated state supported socio-economic engineering of an original agro-eco-horticultural occupational and economic matrix. Readers would identify with all the concerns expressed in this article only after three years.

