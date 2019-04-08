Modi’s public meet to draw 15,000 supporters 

Vasco: Over 15,000 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are expected to attend the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on April 10.

Addressing the party workers at the BJP office at New Vaddem, Dabolim, the campaign chief for South Goa Lok Sabha constituency and Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho said, “The BJP will mobilise over 15,000 party workers from both South and North Goa districts for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Modi at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on April 10.”

“Although there could be more attendance of party workers – around 20,000, we will try to accommodate them outside the stadium where they would be able to witness Prime Minister Modi’s live address on the giant screen,” said Godinho.

“From Dabolim constituency, we are expecting 1,500 party workers to attend the public meeting, wherein booth workers have taken up the task to mobilise the party workers from their respective areas,” he said.

The surgical strike and the Balakot air strike were two bold steps taken by the Modi-led government, which certainly boosted the morale of the defence forces, disclosed Godinho.

People want Modi-led government to retain power for the second term to continue with its good work for the nation, he added.

Speaking over his plans for the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency as a campaign chief, Godinho said that the he is confident of Narendra Sawaikar winning with a thumping majority.

“I can see defeat on the faces of the opposition, but we should not take the election lightly. We have to increase our victory margin and based on the strength of the party workers, we can achieve the target,” said Godinho.

The meeting which was held at BJP office at New Vaddem in Dabolim was attended by BJP general secretary Sadanand Tanavade, campaigner for Dabolim constituency Shashikant Parab, Dabolim BJP Mandal acting president Sandip Sood, Dabolim BJP Mahila Morcha president Anita Thorat, Dabolim BJP Youth president Sankalp Mahale, Kamla Prasad Yadav, Ligorio Monteiro, deputy Sarpanch of Chicolna Bogmalo Panchayat Arun Naik, BJP South Goa secretary Santosh Kerkar, Digambar Amonkar, Laxman Kavlekar and others.