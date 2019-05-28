Modified vehicles: repeat offence may lead to RC suspension

PANAJI: Goa police have warned that if a vehicle is found for the second time with a modified silencer, then they will recommend to the Directorate of Transport for suspension of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).

Police said that a vehicle found with modified silencer is impounded and released only after the original silencer is fitted. Such offence carries a fine of Rs 2,000, police said.

“If we come across the same vehicle for a second time for the same violation (modified silencer), then we will write to the Directorate of Transport for suspension of the vehicle’s registration certificate,” said Traffic SP, Dinraj Govekar.

From last week onwards, the traffic police have started a 14-day special drive against modified vehicles such as use of modified silencer, multi-tone horns and use of dazzling lights. The special drive also includes action against dangerous driving/riding and underage driving/riding.

According to police, in the last four months, 537 motorists have been penalised for violations under the Motor Vehicle Act pertaining to vehicle modifications and the use of dazzling lights. A total of 87 cases are pertaining to unauthorised modifications while 450 cases are pertaining to the use of dazzling lights.

Referring to the cases, the police said that vehicle modifications (especially two-wheelers) are pertaining to the use of aftermarket silencers which generate loud sound. There are also cases pertaining to two-wheelers wherein the colour is changed and different fittings are used to enhance the looks of the vehicle. Police said that the use of dazzling lights is dangerous, as they blind the motorists approaching from the opposite direction which can lead to accidents.