Modi to visit state mid-Nov

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

After much speculation, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for two major projects in the state namely international Greenfield airport at Mopa and the Electronic City at Tuem, both in Pernem taluka, either on November 13 or November 14.

Coming out with this information, the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that the exact schedule of the visit by the Prime Minister to Goa would be known from the Prime Minister’s Office by November 1.

“The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Pune in the evening on November 13,” he added, stating that in such a case, Modiji could even visit Goa in the same morning. “However, I am waiting for the detail programme from the PMO, which is expected by tomorrow,” he mentioned.

GMR Airports Ltd will be developing the Mopa international Greenfield airport. The project is likely to cost over Rs 4,500 crore, with the first phase of the project estimated at Rs 3,100 crore. The airport will be completed in four phases with work on the first phase likely to commence in January 2017 and expected to be completed by 2020.

The Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) City coming up at Tuem has already been approved by the Centre. The anchor units are expected to start functioning at the ESDM/ Electronic City by March 2017, with a couple of anchor units having already sent their proposals to the government.