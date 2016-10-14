Modi to raise NSG, Masood issues with Xi

AGENCIES

NEW DELHI

Issues such as India’s NSG membership bid and China blocking UN ban on JeM chief and Pathankot attack mastermind Masood Azhar are likely to be raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Goa on Saturday.

A range of key bilateral and international issues including ways to tackle threat of terrorism besides security situation in the region are also likely to figure in the talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.